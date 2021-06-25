WINCHESTER — A man who badly beat his then-girlfriend on Dec. 11 will be jailed up to 10 months.
In a plea bargain in Winchester Circuit Court Tuesday, Dusty Lee Henry pleaded guilty to malicious wounding by strangulation and the third or subsequent offense of assault and battery of a family member. He was sentenced to 10 years with nine years and two months suspended. State sentencing guidelines recommended a seven-month minimum, an 11-month midpoint and a maximum of one year and 11 months.
The sentence includes time served for Henry who has been jailed since Dec. 14. Upon release, he will be on three years of supervised probation.
Henry, of the first block of Royal Lane in Front Royal, beat the woman in her home in the 700 block of Woodstock Lane after coming home drunk. The woman, who had a bloody nose, bruised arms and a cut on her wrist, said Henry beat her, choked her with a belt, pinned her to the ground with a bar stool and repeatedly threatened to kill her. The severity of the beating and the death threats led police to initially charge Henry with attempted murder.
The 42-year-old Henry's criminal record includes convictions for the third or subsequent offense of drunken driving, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He has a pending charge in Warren Circuit Court for possession of a firearm by a felon.
