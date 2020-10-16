Battlefield blood drive

Dressed in 1800s period attire, Steve Cantu, treasurer of the Kernstown Battlefield Association, talks with blood donor Terence Meehan of Lake Frederick on Wednesday during a Red Cross blood drive at the Kernstown Battlefield. Some 35 donors made appointments to donate at the blood drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.