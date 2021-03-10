Beach weather

Timothy Pugh, a Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department employee, uses a skid steer loader in Tuesday's 60-degree weather to move special white sand that doesn't compact as he builds a new beach volleyball court in Clearbrook Park. His work will add two new beach volleyball courts to the three popular courts that are already at the park.
