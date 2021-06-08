Bee moving day

Blandy Experimental Farm and State Arboretum Curator T’ai Roulston catches a worker bumblebee inside netting he has placed over the hive while moving it to a more appropriate spot on the property. Roulston placed the worker bees in plastic vials, which he transferred to a refrigerator to keep the bees calm, as he worked on removing the rest of the hive. Roulston is an associate professor of environmental sciences at the University of Virginia.
