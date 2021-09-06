The following are the results of the 4-H/FFA Breeding Beef Show on Thursday at the Shenandoah County Fair:

4-H/FFA HEIFER SHOW

Grand Champion Shorthorn Heifer: Jennifer Farmer

Reserve Grand Champion Shorthorn Heifer: Nate Farmer

Grand Champion Angus Heifer: Luke Whetzel

Reserve Grand Champion Angus Heifer: Emmalee Clark

Grand Champion Hereford Heifer: Kerrigan Bauserman

Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Heifer: Kerrigan Bauserman

Grand Champion Commercial Heifer: Kyle Lutz

Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Heifer: Katelyn Lutz

Grand Champion All Other Breeds Heifer: Kennedy Whetzel

Reserve Grand Champion All Other Breeds Heifer: Rhonnie Miller

Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Luke Whetzel

Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Kennedy Whetzel

Grand Champion Bred & Owned Breeding Heifer: Kyle Lutz

Reserve Grand Champion Bred & Owned Breeding Heifer: Kerrigan Bauserman

Grand Champion Hereford Cow & Calf Pair: Jacey Shelton

Grand Champion Commercial Cow & Calf Pair: Olivia Dellinger

Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Cow & Calf Pair: Katelyn Lutz

Grand Champion Cow & Calf Pair: Olivia Dellinger

Grand Champion Bred and Owned Hereford Bull: Kerrigan Bauserman

Reserve Grand Champion Bred and Owned Hereford Bull: Jacey Shelton

Grand Champion Commercial Bred & Owned Bull: Olivia Dellinger

Grand Champion Bred & Owned Bull: Kerrigan Bauserman

Reserve Grand Champion Bred & Owned Bull: Olivia Dellinger

