The following are the results of the 4-H/FFA Breeding Beef Show on Thursday at the Shenandoah County Fair:
4-H/FFA HEIFER SHOW
Grand Champion Shorthorn Heifer: Jennifer Farmer
Reserve Grand Champion Shorthorn Heifer: Nate Farmer
Grand Champion Angus Heifer: Luke Whetzel
Reserve Grand Champion Angus Heifer: Emmalee Clark
Grand Champion Hereford Heifer: Kerrigan Bauserman
Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Heifer: Kerrigan Bauserman
Grand Champion Commercial Heifer: Kyle Lutz
Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Heifer: Katelyn Lutz
Grand Champion All Other Breeds Heifer: Kennedy Whetzel
Reserve Grand Champion All Other Breeds Heifer: Rhonnie Miller
Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Luke Whetzel
Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Kennedy Whetzel
Grand Champion Bred & Owned Breeding Heifer: Kyle Lutz
Reserve Grand Champion Bred & Owned Breeding Heifer: Kerrigan Bauserman
Grand Champion Hereford Cow & Calf Pair: Jacey Shelton
Grand Champion Commercial Cow & Calf Pair: Olivia Dellinger
Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Cow & Calf Pair: Katelyn Lutz
Grand Champion Cow & Calf Pair: Olivia Dellinger
Grand Champion Bred and Owned Hereford Bull: Kerrigan Bauserman
Reserve Grand Champion Bred and Owned Hereford Bull: Jacey Shelton
Grand Champion Commercial Bred & Owned Bull: Olivia Dellinger
Grand Champion Bred & Owned Bull: Kerrigan Bauserman
Reserve Grand Champion Bred & Owned Bull: Olivia Dellinger
