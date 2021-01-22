Bernie waiting for the Triangle Diner to reopen

This image of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders wearing a decidedly unfashionable puffy coat and big mittens at the presidential inauguration on Wednesday became an instant internet sensation, with people superimposing the picture everywhere — famous movie scenes, historical events, you name it. Winchester area resident and photographer Matthew Lofton couldn't resist the opportunity to put Sanders in front of the iconic Triangle Diner in Winchester, which people have been waiting to reopen for more than a decade, making it a punchline among area residents.
