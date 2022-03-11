BERRYVILLE — No tax rate hikes are part of the town’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023, but residents and businesses can expect to see their water/sewer bills increase again.
The roughly $10.9 million spending plan, which Berryville Town Council received Wednesday afternoon, keeps usage rates at $8.15 for water and $17.27 for sewer per 1,000 gallons of water used for each service. However, administrative fees tacked onto bills are proposed to increase from $12.34 to $18.07 for water and from $7.22 to $9.65 for sewer. That’s a total $8.16 monthly increase.
Administrative fees were imposed in 2019 to ensure that all customers contribute toward operations and maintenance costs, regardless of how much or little water they use.
Those fees have risen each of the past two years. Consultants have recommended that Berryville increase utility charges annually over five years. The extra revenue will be needed, they’ve said, to help cover more than $35 million in improvements to the town’s water/sewer system they’ve determined will be necessary in the future to keep it from failing.
Water/sewer deposits for hookups to single-family homes, townhomes and duplexes, as well as for businesses except restaurants and laundries, is to increase from $255 to $270. The deposit for multi-family homes with master meters is to increase from $200 to $215 per residential unit.
Fees to test water meters for accuracy also are recommended to rise. The fee for a 5/8-inch meter is to increase from $100 to $125. The fee for all other meters is to jump from $100 to $125 plus any other costs incurred.
Testing fees are refunded when meters are found to be over-registering.
Meters frequently must be taken out of town for testing, according to Town Manager Keith Dalton.
“Only a handful a year” are tested at customers’ requests, Dalton said. If the fees weren’t charged, more people likely would ask for their meters to be examined, he surmised.
The new fiscal year will start July 1, but the fee hikes would be imposed in mid-November.
Under the budget proposal, the real estate tax rate would remain at 20 cents per $100 of assessed value. That means the owners of a house assessed at $150,000 would continue paying $300 in annual taxes to the town.
Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez asked town staff to prepare figures showing how a one-cent drop in the real estate rate would affect municipal operations. She emphasized, though, that she wouldn’t necessarily support reducing the rate.
Each penny on the rate garners the town about $62,277 in revenue, Dalton has said.
The personal property tax rate is proposed to stay at $1.25 per $100 assessed value. Yet state funds the town receives through the Personal Property Tax Relief Act of 1998 are anticipated to continue covering 70% of the bills of most vehicle owners.
Meanwhile, the tax rate for business machinery and tools is proposed to remain at $1.30 per $100 of assessment.
Berryville residents and businesses also must pay taxes to Clarke County at different rates.
The proposed $10,898,515 budget reflects a 31.69% increase from the town’s actual budget of $8,261,832 for the current fiscal year.
Most of the increase reflects American Rescue Plan Act funds that Berryville is receiving to help with various COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts, said town Treasurer Cindy Poulin.
The spending plan maintains funding to cover the salary and benefits of a new sergeant’s position at the police department.
It also provides up to $90,000 toward the hiring of a deputy town manager. According to Dalton, the position is needed to oversee day-to-day operations, enabling him to spend more time on long-range planning.
Plans to hire a deputy manager have been in the works for months. Recruitment was postponed as local officials focused their attention on more urgent needs during the pandemic.
A job description for the position hasn’t yet been presented to the council for consideration.
Following a public hearing at its April 12 session, the council will consider adopting an ordinance establishing the tax rates for fiscal 2023.
A hearing on the proposed budget itself is planned during the May 10 council meeting. A final budget is to be adopted in June.
