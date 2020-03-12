BERRYVILLE — The Town Council on Tuesday released a $76,452 bond for the Berryville Glen subdivision completed by Richmond American Homes three years ago.
The subdivision is off Springsbury Road near Jack Enders Boulevard, the road into the Clarke County Business Park.
Under the town’s subdivision ordinance, a developer must furnish a bond amounting to 10% of the total construction costs for improvements to the land to guarantee against faulty materials and craftsmanship. That “maintenance bond” must remain in force for at least a year.
In June 2018, the council reduced approximately $762,521 in bonds it was holding for the project, but kept $76,452 — roughly 10 percent, according to Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations.
Town administrators helped Richmond American obtain an easement for a sewer pump station in the subdivision. The easement has been recorded, so administrators recommended releasing the bond, a document in the council’s agenda packet shows.
In another matter, the council learned that administrators are discussing how a coronavirus outbreak in Berryville could affect local government.
Official preparations are not yet established. If an outbreak occurs, however, certain nonessential government functions may have to be suspended if employees are sick or needed to perform more crucial services, Town Manager Keith Dalton said.
Under state law, council members could participate in council meetings by phone, Dalton said, if they cannot get to the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
He added that officials are talking with information technology experts about the possibility of streaming council meetings online so residents can watch them from home.
Dalton also mentioned that because of the mild winter, the town has not had to spend as much on street maintenance as expected. Therefore, more money can be put toward this year’s street paving program, which is being developed, he said.
All council members attended Tuesday’s meeting at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center. They included Mayor Patricia Dickinson, Recorder Jay Arnold and Councilwomen Donna Marie McDonald, Diane Harrison, Kara Rodriguez and Erecka Gibson.
