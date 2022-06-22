BERRYVILLE — Town Council members have different opinions on how local government operations should be structured.
Those differences were voiced during the council's recent monthly meeting before a new organizational chart was adopted in a 3-2 vote.
Council's discussion stemmed from plans to hire a deputy town manager in the new fiscal year that begins July 1. Town Manager Keith Dalton said he needs help overseeing day-to-day operations so he can spend more time on long-range planning matters.
Dalton said the deputy manager's responsibilities should be decided on so they can be included in a job description to be advertised.
Several options were proposed.
The approved option puts the deputy manager directly under the town manager, to whom he or she will report. It gives the deputy day-to-day oversight of the community development, public works and utilities departments. The manager will directly oversee the police department and finance/administration.
Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez said she likes Option 3 because the deputy should be ready to take charge in the town manager's absence. Being directly under the town manager indicates the person hired will have that responsibility.
Mayor Jay Arnold expressed a preference for Option 1, which would put the deputy under the town manager — who would continue having oversight of all five departments — but not directly underneath. It indicated the deputy could be called in to help the town manager oversee each department.
The deputy should get "a general picture of the whole operations," Arnold said.
Option 3 wouldn't give the deputy much experience with either finance or the police department, he said. The new employees may have ideas that could benefit those departments, he added.
Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald voiced a preference for Option 2, which placed the deputy directly under the town manager. All five departments would be under both managers.
McDonald didn't explain why she liked that option. Asked why by The Winchester Star after the meeting, she said "I thought it was best" without further comment.
Option 2 might be too much for a new employee to handle, Rodriguez said.
"We might be setting the person up to fail," she said.
Councilman Grant Mazzarino said he was "torn between 1 and 3."
"We want the deputy town manager to have experience in everything the town manager is involved in now," Mazzarino said. Still, "to take on all those departments at once may be a lot."
Nobody expressed a preference for Option 4, which would have put the deputy over the police department and finance/administration and the town manager over the other three departments.
None of the options are extremely rigid, Mazzarino said.
Rodriguez motioned to adopt Option 2. Mazzarino and Councilwoman Diane Harrison supported the motion. Arnold and McDonald opposed it. Erecka Gibson, the council's recorder, was absent from the meeting.
Berryville's fiscal 2023 budget, adopted by the council during the meeting, allocates up to $90,000 to cover the deputy town manager's salary and benefits.
Plans to hire the deputy have been in the works for months. Recruitment efforts were postponed as local officials focused on handling more urgent needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
