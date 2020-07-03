BERRYVILLE — Berryville Town Council on Monday will consider a proposed policy establishing reporting requirements when council members do business with the town.
The policy is intended to keep council members better informed about spending matters so controversies like the recent one concerning Mayor Jay Arnold's business, Berryville Auto Parts, doing maintenance work and repairs on town-owned vehicles don't happen again.
Monday's council meeting, scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court, will be the first since Arnold officially began serving as mayor on July 1. He ran unopposed for the office in a municipal election on May 19.
In November, seven misdemeanor charges of malfeasance lodged against Arnold — the council's recorder at the time — were dropped after special prosecutors from the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office determined he had committed no wrongdoing based on evidence they had seen. The charges stemmed from a Virginia State Police investigation.
The probe apparently was initiated by a citizens group whose members never publicly identified themselves. Former Mayor Patricia Dickinson, who during council meetings voiced concerns about Arnold's business relationship with the town, has denied being part of the group.
Dickinson did not seek election to a second four-year term.
State code generally forbids a member of a local governing body from having a personal interest in a local government contract, unless the body proves a need for the member's product or service and a competitive sealed bidding process is involved. An exception is made for governing bodies of localities, like Berryville, with a population of less than 10,000. In that case, a contract cannot exceed $5,000 annually, or $25,000 if sealed bids are obtained.
Berryville has about 4,000 residents.
In terms of financial reporting, "we want to be more transparent and ensure that everybody (on the council) knows what's going on," Arnold said in a phone interview on Thursday. And, "we want to reinforce that we are doing the right things" under the law.
The proposed policy would augment state financial reporting requirements as well as ones already in the town's code and procurement policy manual.
It stipulates that when council members, businesses owned wholly or in part by council members or businesses for which council members work do business with the town, the town manager will require the treasurer to:
• Annually provide an explanation of the business relationship and types of items or services received, any contract or agreement entered into by the parties and/or other pertinent documents, such as a notice that a contract has been awarded.
