BERRYVILLE — Patricia Dickinson has decided not to seek a second term as Berryville’s mayor in the May 5 municipal election.
She announced her decision in a post on the Facebook page that she uses in an official capacity to keep residents up-to-date on town matters.
Dickinson was elected in May 2016 and began serving the following July.
The mayor’s seat, as well as those of the recorder (vice mayor) and other Berryville Town Council members, are four-year positions.
“I have loved the time spent serving the people of Berryville as your mayor. It’s been an incredible experience and an unexpected blessing,” Dickinson wrote. “While it was a difficult decision, I have decided to not seek re-election.”
“Each day I have tried to serve the people of Berryville as best as I possibly could,” she continued. “My husband and I love this town, it is our home, but it is time for us to focus on other priorities.”
One priority is to travel more to visit relatives, some of whom live overseas, she said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon.
“You’re not on this planet very long,” the 69-year-old said. “My time on this planet is getting shorter.”
Much of her time in recent years has been spent on town business. Now, she said it’s time for her and her husband “to focus on ourselves.”
Dickinson mentioned several matters which she believes are accomplishments by the town under her leadership.
One is the council’s committee structure. The budget and finance, public safety, community development and personnel committees each are comprised of at least two members who examine major issues in-depth. Recommendations that the committees make on how to handle issues then are brought to the full council for consideration. That often reduces the amount of time that issues are discussed during regular monthly meetings of the full council.
Like the monthly meetings, the council’s committee meetings are open to the public.
“I hope it’s a lasting change,” Dickinson said of the committees.
Other accomplishments she mentioned include a recent study showing anticipated future water/sewer system maintenance and repair costs intended to help the town adjust its rate structure to cover the expenses, as well as ongoing studies of stormwater drainage problems throughout Berryville to find ways to correct the problems so homes and yards don’t get flooded in heavy rains.
Recently, Dickinson has been at odds with other council members regarding town financial matters that led to misdemeanor malfeasance charges being lodged against Recorder Jay Arnold following a Virginia State Police investigation. Prosecutors dismissed the charges after receiving information that investigators did not see, concluding that Arnold committed no wrongdoing.
Dickinson has denied doing her own investigation into Arnold’s business dealings with the town by requesting to see financial records. Arnold owns Berryville Auto Parts, which sometimes does business with the town.
She said the controversy did not factor into her decision not to seek re-election.
“To me, it’s much ado about nothing,” Dickinson said. In trying to look out for the town’s financial well-being, she said, “I don’t believe I’ve done anything inappropriate.”
Dickinson concluded her Facebook post by thanking everyone who has supported her during the past four years.
“Your support means so much to me personally and it has made a significant difference for our community,” she wrote. “For those who asked that I reconsider my decision, I hope you will forgive me if I have disappointed you. However, I believe this is the right decision for me and the right decision for my family.”
Anyone interested in running for Berryville mayor has until March 3 to file the necessary paperwork with the Clarke County Office of Elections.
Arnold, who has been town recorder since 2006, is the only person so far to have officially entered the race for mayor. His current term as recorder expires in June 2022.
According to county General Registrar Barbara Bosserman, if Arnold is elected mayor, the council must petition Clarke County Circuit Court to issue a writ of election to fill the recorder vacancy. In the meantime, the council can appoint someone to serve as recorder until a special election is held.
(2) comments
You took time to invest of yourself in the town. Some folks will never understand the energy and commitment associated with that level of civic service. Many more do and we thank you.
Good riddance!
