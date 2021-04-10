BERRYVILLE — The town aims to establish a program to encourage downtown businesses to improve their appearances and accessibility.
Reimbursement grants of up to $7,500 are to be provided. The money is be taken from $3,927,481 that Berryville anticipates receiving through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The legislation provides localities funds to help them, as well as their residents and businesses, overcome financial setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Detailed rules for participating in the program aren't yet developed. However, the program is to be open to businesses fronting on Main, Buckmarsh, Church and Crow streets, Town Manager Keith Dalton told Berryville Town Council earlier this week.
Qualifying businesses are to be reimbursed for improving their exteriors, making themselves more accessible to people with mobility problems, refurbishing or replacing signs and tidying up/beautifying their sites, Dalton said.
The improvements "will make it look more attractive downtown," which will entice more people to visit businesses there, said Mayor Jay Arnold.
Some businesses don't own the buildings they occupy. They should apply for grants "if their landlords aren't going to do anything to help them," Councilwoman Diane Harrison said. Yet she expressed concern about grants ultimately benefiting building owners more so than tenants.
Perhaps businesses could receive grants directly if their buildings' owners agree, Dalton said.
Harrison also asked whether funds could be put toward helping businesses pay rent.
It could be hard for the town to determine that the money is spent for that purpose, Dalton replied, because there would be no visible evidence.
The council's Community Development Committee is to be responsible for reviewing applications and awarding grants, Dalton said.
Before the program is implemented, the town should find out what businesses have received funds from Clarke County for improvement projects so efforts aren't duplicated, Arnold said.
Also with ARPA funds, the town plans to install new way-finding signs in Rose Hill Park and the John Rixey Moore and Crow Street parking lots. All of the signs are to have the same design.
That "will give a universal look to our parking lots and facilities," said Arnold.
And, the town plans to provide grants to nonprofit organizations serving Berryville residents. Like with the business grants, rules are not yet established. Dalton is suggesting, though, the John H. Enders Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Squad receive a substantial grant.
The council's Budget and Finance Committee is to be responsible for deciding which other organizations receive assistance and how much, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.