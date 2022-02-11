BERRYVILLE — As the COVID-19 pandemic eased and people resumed their regular routines, Berryville police got a little busier last year.
Statistics in the police department's latest annual report show 56 people were arrested in 2021. That was six more than in 2020 but 12 fewer than in 2019.
Officers responded to 445 "reportable incidents" last year, up from 432 in 2020 yet down from 478 in 2019, according to the document.
In an interview, Police Chief Neal White generally attributed last year's increases to people "starting to emerge" from self-isolation.
Thirty-five criminal suspects arrested last year were white males, while 14 were white females, five were black males and two were black females. White said 3.5% of the suspects identified themselves as being of Hispanic ethnicity.
Among those arrested, 30 were Berryville residents; the other 26 were from elsewhere.
Some of the suspects were charged with more than one offense.
Primary offenses for which arrests were made included 12 simple assaults, eight incidents of driving under the influence, five incidents of public intoxication, three trespassing incidents, two fraud cases and one instance each of theft from an individual, credit card theft, stolen property, destruction of property, disorderly conduct, intimidation and animal cruelty, the annual report shows.
In terms of crime, the largest numbers of reportable incidents probed last year were 55 involving destruction of property, 33 involving larceny or thefts and 29 involving simple or aggravated assaults.
Despite their efforts to identify and arrest suspects, police aren't always able to solve crimes.
For example, even though 55 incidents of property destruction were reported in 2021, only one arrest was made in that category.
"Destruction of property is generally a very difficult crime to prosecute, because there is generally not a lot of evidence or witnesses associated with the crime," White said.
Assault cases can also be hard to resolve, and only 12 arrests were made for 29 cases reported in 2021.
"A simple assault is a misdemeanor, and therefore if the officer does not witness the assault, they are not permitted by statute to make an arrest without a preponderance of evidence to determine that an assault or battery took place," White said.
Often when officers investigate reports of assaults, they encourage the complainants to seek warrants from a magistrate. White said that's because "they typically receive conflicting stories of what actually took place, and there are no physical signs of bruising or injury to support the battery claim."
Reportable incidents include more than crime. For instance, the 22 occasions in which lost or stolen property was found last year are considered reportable.
During the course of a year, Berryville police respond to a wide variety of calls — a total of 1,692 last year. Not all of them result in an investigation or even a formal report being filed. The department uses criteria developed by the FBI in determining whether a report should be written.
In 2021, Berryville police made 19 arrests for nonreportable offenses, the annual report shows.
An example of a nonreportable offense is when police serve an outstanding warrant and arrest someone wanted by authorities in another locality in connection with a crime that occurred in that locality.
"When our department serves a criminal paper for another agency, we do not report the offense type into the UCR (Uniform Crime Reporting) database because the agency where the warrant originated would have already reported the offense," White explained.
Berryville police officers determined it was appropriate to use force while apprehending three criminal suspects in 2021, the annual report shows. Administrative reviews conducted within the department concluded that force was justified in each instance, based on state law and department policies and procedures. No officers or suspects were injured.
Of the three suspects whom force was used against, two were white males and one was a Black male. Batons were used on two while one involved a takedown, the report mentions.
The police department has 10 staff members sworn to uphold the law.
In December, the department received its first accreditation by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. White considers that to have been its biggest accomplishment in 2021.
Being unaccredited doesn’t mean that an agency isn’t serving the public and/or enforcing laws properly. Rather, accreditation shows the agency maintains the highest professional standards for policing.
Accreditation "has given many members of the department an increased sense of pride and accomplishment," White said. "It took work from many members within the department to achieve accreditation, and they have seen this as a worthwhile venture."
Berryville Town Council received the annual report during its Tuesday meeting. However, White didn't discuss the report during the meeting, and council members didn't comment on it.
The full report will be posted on the town's website, www.berryvilleva.gov, probably in March after an upgrade to the site is completed.
