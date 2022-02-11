The Virginia Rural Water Association recently presented the Town of Berryville its first Motivational Leadership Award. Pictured (on the floor) are VRWA Circuit Rider Brian McReynolds (from left), Berryville Utilities Director David Tyrrell, VRWA Executive Director Mike Ritchie and Regional Representative James Didawick. On the ladder (from bottom to top) are Berryville Chief Utility Plant Operator Ernest Bussert and Plant Operators Jay Braithwaite and Warren McCormick