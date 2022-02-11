BERRYVILLE — The Virginia Rural Water Association (VRWA) recently presented the town of Berryville its first Motivational Leadership Award.
Based in Buena Vista, the nonprofit association and its “circuit riders” help small municipal and rural water and wastewater systems with employee training and day-to-day operational, financial and managerial matters.
The new award is intended to recognize systems that have motivated their employees to do their jobs well, according to Berryville Utilities Director David Tyrrell.
Berryville was recommended for the award by VRWA Circuit Rider Brian McReynolds.
When he stopped by the Berryville Water Treatment Plant one day, McReynolds talked to Plant Operator Warren McCormick. Tyrrell said McReynolds was impressed with McCormick’s kind demeanor and keenness.
“Warren has an enthusiastic passion for his work for the town and the stewardship our department has for the health and well-being of the citizens of Berryville,” Tyrrell said. “It is the enthusiasm Warren displays that gave Berryville this honor.”
Tyrrell mentioned that several of his employees are fairly new to the water treatment profession and are still learning. However, “they all take seriously the responsibility of operating our utility plants to the best of their abilities,” he said, even though it can be “a thankless job.”
“People usually do not think about those services they are provided,” Tyrrell continued. “There is an expectation that water will be at the tap when (it’s) turned on” and go down the drain after it’s used.
“It is good to for the staff to be recognized for the work completed in the background that keeps everyone alive and well with a quality product that is so important and life-sustaining,” he added.
Along with several copies of the award certificate, the town was given temporary custody of a small lamp — acting as a trophy — that is to be passed along to the next recipient of the award.
The Berryville Town Council learned about the award Tuesday night. Councilwoman Diane Harrison commented that it was “kind of cool” for Berryville was the first recipient.
In another matter, the council issued a formal recommendation that Clarke County Circuit Court appoint Willie J. Briggs and Allan McWilliams to the Berryville Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA).
Briggs was recommended to succeed Margaret Barthel, the board’s chairwoman who recently retired. McWilliams was recommended to succeed former mayor Wilson Kirby, who recently died.
The BZA hears appeals of rezoning decisions and requests for variances from zoning rules. Because it’s a quasi-judicial panel, its members must be officially appointed by the court.
Also, the council scheduled a 3 p.m. March 9 work session to begin scrutinizing a budget proposal for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.
