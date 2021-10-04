BERRYVILLE — Halloween is being observed in the town on Oct. 31, which is a Sunday.
Little ghosts and goblins will be allowed to go door-to-door seeking candy or other goodies from 6-8:30 p.m.
Residents who want to participate should "turn on the porch light during those hours," said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Children shouldn't go to homes where lights are turned off, Dalton said.
The town's code requires Berryville Town Council each year to set a date and time period for Halloween observances. That makes it easier for police to schedule overtime so officers can be on patrol.
An official observance wasn't scheduled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, police didn't try to prevent anyone from trick-or-treating.
Police will still enforce the town's standard curfew. It prohibits anyone under 18 years old from being on local streets between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays and 10 p.m. the other days.
As the pandemic continues, town officials encourage Halloween participants to follow safety practices recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For example, officials say, trick-or-treaters and those providing treats should have as little direct contract as possible. Proper face coverings should be worn. Hands should be washed or sanitizing gels used.
The council's vote to officially schedule Halloween this year was 4-1. Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald dissented without giving a reason. Afterward, she said she would have preferred for the town continue things they way they were done last year.
