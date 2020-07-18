During Tuesday’s Berryville Town Council meeting, Jim Barb, accompanied by daughter Caroline Barb (left) and wife Margaret, was presented a resolution of appreciation for his decades of service to the town. Barb was an original member of the Architectural Review Board when it formed in 1991, and he served as chair since 2000. He officially retired from the five-member, appointed board on June 30. The Architectural Review Board reviews requests for certificates of appropriateness within the boundaries of the Berryville Historic District. Barb was also recognized for his lifetime of community support through the Clarke County Lions Club, as a member of the Clarke County Economic Development Advisory Committee and Clarke County School Board as well as through his business, Jim Barb Realty. Behind him are Town Council members Donna McDonald (left), Diane Harrison, Mayor Harry “Jay” Arnold, recorder Erecka Gibson, and Kara Rodriguez.