BERRYVILLE — Halloween officially won't be observed in Berryville this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But anyone who wants to take their young ghosts and goblins trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 won't be prohibited from doing so.
Just don't pull any tricks. Police will still be watching.
The town's code requires Town Council to set a date and time period for Halloween observances each year. That makes it easier for police to schedule overtime so officers can ensure celebrations don't get too wild.
At Tuesday night's council meeting, Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez made a motion to officially observe Halloween from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The vote was 3-3; therefore, the motion failed since a majority of council members didn't vote yea or nay, according to Mayor Jay Arnold.
Voting against the motion were council members Donna Marie McDonald and Diane Harrison, as well as Recorder Erecka Gibson.
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health have determined that "traditional trick-or-treating" creates a "higher risk" of contracting COVID-19, a report in the council's agenda packet showed. To reduce the risk of infection, the VDH is advising against children trick-or-treating in large groups or outside their own neighborhoods.
"If we set hours ... that kind of rubber stamps" that the council supports or encourages trick-or-treating, McDonald said.
She and Harrison expressed concern about a COVID-19 outbreak erupting. So far, Clarke County has fared better amid the pandemic than other area localities within the Lord Fairfax Health District.
As of Wednesday, Clarke County had reported 111 coronavirus cases, including 12 hospitalizations and one death. In comparison, Winchester had reported 540 cases, including 39 hospitalizations and four deaths. Frederick County had reported 1,041 cases, including 39 hospitalizations and 13 deaths, according to the state health department's website.
"I'd hate for it (COVID-19) to explode just because of Halloween," Harrison said, noting that Berryville tends to get an influx of out-of-town visitors for the occasion.
Rodriguez said town residents who don't want children ringing their doorbells for trick-or-treating can keep their porch lights turned off.
"Every family can decide what's best for them," Rodriguez said.
Police will still enforce the town's standard curfew that prohibits anyone under 18 years old from being on town streets between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays and 10 p.m. the other days. Halloween falls on a Saturday this year.
So "do what you've got to do" to be happy, McDonald said.
Last week, Middletown officials urged residents who want to participate in trick-or-treating to do so safely amid the pandemic.
