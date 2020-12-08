A portrait of 109-year-old Berryville resident Viola Brown on a Smucker's jelly jar painted by Cathy Kuehner won both the grand prize and the people's choice award in the 16th annual Berryville Parking Meter Decorating Contest. Kuehner spent 40 hours painting the portrait and said she would like to thank Chris Van Meter of Hip and Humble Interiors for working out the engineering aspect of it and cutting the nine pieces of plywood required to make a "jar." Kuehner said she was giving the prizes she won in the contest to Viola and her family. Other winners include Best Meter by Family, Friends, or Individual, "Cuckooville" created by Bob and Bonnie Jacobs, Mary and Dave Borger, Beth and Ed Novak, Kent and Barb Kinsey, Pam and Tim Lettie. Best Meter by a Business, Aluminum Christmas tree created by Temp-A-Tron, Inc.. Best Meter by a Non-Profit, Santa at Vietnam Memorial Wall created by Honor Flight - Top of Virginia. Best Use of Recycled and/or Natural Materials, Found Object Christmas tree created by Hip and Humble Interiors. Honorable Mention: Business, Have a Berry Merry Season sign created by Presto Dinners. Honorable Mention Business, Santa Takes a Bath created by Touched by Nature Soaps. Honorable Mention Family, Friends, or Individual, Santa and Rudolph created by Chris Van Meter. Honorable Mention Family, Friends, or Individual, The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda created by Luke Minter. Honorable Mention Family, Friends, or Individual, "Rose Hill Park in TV" created by Vicki Surface and Mary Liz McCauley. Honorable Mention Family, Friends, or Individual, The Groot "Season's Grootings" created by Andrea Ross, Scarlett Synnott, and family. Honorable Mention Non-Profit, Treadwell Masonic Lodge 213 White Post created by Treadwell Masonic Lodge No.213. Honorable Mention: Non-Profit, Snowman created by Lucky Leaf 4-H Club.
