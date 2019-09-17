WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University will screen several short films about the environment and conservation issues on Thursday night in advance of the American Conservation Film Festival that will be held in October at Shepherd University.
The films — about everything from citizen activism and climate change to the moon and the set of ecology “rules” that govern all life — will be shown free of charge from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Shenandoah University’s Halpin-Harrison Hall.
This “Best of the Fest” event will feature five of ACFF’s award-winning and favorite films from the past two festivals and an intermission reception. ACFF’s 17th annual film festival will take place Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 11-13, in Shepherdstown, W.Va.
The first set of films will be shown from 5 to 6 p.m. The first film in this block is “The Discarded” (19 minutes), 2017’s Short Film Award Winner that tells the stories of local people in Rio de Janeiro who are fighting for a better, more dignified way of life, starting with cleaning up trash and the bay.
The next feature is “Disobedience” (41 minutes), 2017’s Green Fire Award Winner that highlights the powerful movement coming together across the globe to defend the planet from fossil fuels and climate change, and the profound legacy of civil disobedience that has inspired these activists to action.
After a 45-minute intermission, the second block of films will be shown, including the following: 2018’s festival favorite, “A New View of the Moon” (3 minutes), a delightful short film about two guys who take a telescope around the streets of Los Angeles to give passersby an up-close look at a familiar object: the moon; 2018’s local interest film, “Calm, Quiet Strength” (4 minutes), a poignant tribute honoring a 200-year-old witness to American history: an Appalachian Mountain tulip poplar tree; and 2018’s Green Fire Award Winner, “The Serengeti Rules” (84 minutes), which begins in the 1960s and documents the story of a small band of young scientists immersed in the wilderness in some of the most remote and spectacular places on Earth, where they discover a single set of rules that govern all life.
“We are thrilled to share some of our most compelling and beautiful films with the Shenandoah University and Winchester communities and hope this is the first of many opportunities to partner in bringing entertaining, informative, and interactive programming with a conservation focus to the area,” said Jennifer Lee, ACFF’s executive director in a news release from Shenandoah University.
For additional information and trailers for these films and all past ACFF films, visit the ACFF website at bit.ly/acff-filmarchives
For the complete schedule and to register, visit bit.ly/SUbestoffest
