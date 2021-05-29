Big bird overhead

A C-17 military transport aircraft flies over the Healing Field of Honor at Handley High School during the event's opening ceremony Thursday evening. The plane is based at the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg, West Virginia. The Healing Field of Honor will be open until 5 p.m. Memorial Day. Admission is free. The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Winchester. Flags are available for purchase onsite to honor or memorialize veterans, service members, first responders and loved ones.
