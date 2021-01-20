Bird's-eye view

Emily Perry of Winchester discovers the large mobile, “Silo Skyline,” for the first time Tuesday while visiting the trails at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester. The art piece is installed in a restored farm silo on the property. It features birds and clouds.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

