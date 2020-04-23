Judah Thomas, 5, is held by his mom, Kasey Thomas, and is joined by sister Jaxx-Marie Thomas, 3, and Xander Thomas, 9, as a parade of friends in their vehicles approaches to help him celebrate his birthday Wednesday. Social distancing brought on by the coronavirus has caused some creative thinking on how to celebrate a 5-year-old's birthday.
