Teen Miss East Coast Earth USA 2020 Olivia Escalante, 18, a Millbrook High School graduate and Virginia Tech sophomore, unveils the Blessing Box she built and speaks Monday at Christianson Familyland in Jim Barnett Park as part of her community service project for the Teen Miss Earth USA 2020 Pageant. The box contains new socks, crayons, games and books. The winner of the Teen Miss Earth USA 2020 Pageant will be crowned in Las Vegas in January.
What a mess those crayons are by now in this heat. :-))
