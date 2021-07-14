Battle of the Badges blood drive winner

Lisa Wilt of the American Red Cross presents the Battle of the Badges blood drive trophy to Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland after more blood donors voted for law enforcement than Frederick County Fire and Rescue during the event. Some 98 units of blood were collected during the blood drive Friday at the Frederick County Public Safety Building.

 Provided by Lisa Wilt

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.