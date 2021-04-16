ABOVE: Apple trees begin to bloom at Fruit Hill Orchard on Echo Lane in Frederick County on Wednesday, just in time for the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, which begins April 23 with the United Bank Bloomin’ Wine Fest at the Frederick County Fairgrounds and the Apple Blossom Carnival and Powers Great American Midway at Ward Plaza. For more information about events, visit the festival’s website atthebloom.com
. RIGHT: A close-up of apple blossoms at Fruit Hill Orchard on Echo Lane in Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.