Blooming by George

A dogwood tree in full bloom stands behind the bronze statue of a young George Washington at the George Washington Office Museum at Cork and Braddock streets in Winchester on Wednesday. The statue, which portrays Washington when he was a land surveyor, was created by Berryville artist Malcolm S. Harlow Jr.
