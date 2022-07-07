BERRYVILLE — The firm exploring how to redesign the Clarke County Courthouse grounds may be ready to present its ideas to the public within a few weeks.
Rhodeside & Harwell Inc. (RHI) plans to schedule its first "open house" by the end of July, according to County Administrator Chris Boies.
RHI was hired in April following controversy over the Confederate monument in front of the courthouse on North Church Street in downtown Berryville.
The Alexandria-based landscape architecture firm is developing a master design plan for the grounds.
Staff members from the firm "have been to the site numerous times and examined it," Boies said.
They've also met with stakeholders to get input. Boies described the stakeholders as "groups we wanted to speak with before we present anything publicly," including the Clarke County Historical Association, Josephine School Community Museum and courthouse staff.
At the open house, RHI staff will discuss their analysis of the grounds and redesign options, Boies said.
He believes the firm will come up with worthwhile ideas.
"They've taken a very thoughtful approach to the project and listened carefully to the input they've received," he said.
Installed in 1900, the “Appomattox” monument lists names of Confederate soldiers from the county who died in battle during the Civil War. A granite statue of an unarmed, downcast soldier is atop the monument.
Controversy erupted over the monument — like similar ones nationwide — after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis in May 2020.
Legal matters complicated efforts to resolve the controversy after it was discovered that a private association of cavalry descendants owned a small, round tract within the courthouse grounds where the monument sits. The group disbanded decades ago.
A Clarke County Circuit Court jury on April 8 awarded the county ownership of both the monument and the parcel. The county had filed suit seeking ownership, having maintained the property for over 90 years and claiming adverse possession or "squatter's rights."
Turner Ashby Camp 1567 Sons of Confederate Veterans, a Winchester-based organization devoted to preserving Confederate history, was unsuccessful in its own suit seeking ownership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.