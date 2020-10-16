BERRYVILLE — The last steps enabling the final phase of the Hermitage subdivision to be developed are under way.
In a unanimous vote, Berryville Town Council on Tuesday approved roughly $6.36 million in bonds for public improvements, such as sidewalks and streets, and $212,000 for erosion and sediment control measures.
Silver Lake Development hasn't yet provided a construction schedule, said Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations.
But "once we get the bonds submitted to us, they can go ahead and start the process" of construction, Dunkle said.
The fifth phase will add 71 houses to the more than 200 lots already developed, according to Dunkle.
When it's finished, the subdivision should have a total of about 285 lots, most containing homes, she has estimated.
State approvals required for the development have been obtained, and construction plans have been reviewed.
Last fall, the town council approved a rezoning to realign boundaries of the Residential-1 and Detached Residential-1 zoning districts so they won’t run through individual properties in Hermitage.
The subdivision comprises much of Berryville's southwest quadrant.
