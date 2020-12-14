BOYCE — Winners in the town’s first Holiday Outdoor Decorating Contest have been announced.
Open to all residents and businesses, the contest was “intended to show the spirit Boyce really has by lighting and decorating up the town with holiday galore,” said Mayor Richard Kibler.
Participants were allowed to use any type of holiday decorations, including lights, blow molds, inflatables, Nativity displays, wreaths, garlands, ribbons and bows.
All 12 entries were judged Sunday night based on their overall appearances, creativity and originality, Kibler said.
Winners are as follows:
• First Place: Jimmy Lloyd and Marie Longerbeam, 108 N. Greenway Ave., who received a $100 prize.
• Second Place: Paul and Sharon Hartman, 142 W. Crescent St., who received $75.
• Third Place: Sharon Phipps, 1 E. Crescent St., who received $50.
• Honorable Mentions: Kurt and Jodi Baier, 302 Old Chapel Ave.; Adam Hughes, 102 E. Main St.; Sherry Newman, 133 Roseville Ct.; and Roseville Veterinary Clinic, 26 S. Greenway Ave.
Other participants were David and Nelly Ferreira, 6 Whiting Ave.; Ben and Brenda Jenkins, 11 West Main St.; Sean and Debby O’Keefe, 124 Roseville Ct.; Julie Outland, 3 Whiting Ave.; and Zoe Anne Vaughan, 113 W. Main St.
“They all were outstanding,” Kibler said of the entries. “They all were different in their own way.”
Judges were Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold; Sally Levi of Berryville; Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV; Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper and his wife, Karen; and Nina Burke of Middletown, a retired art teacher with the Clarke County and Frederick County schools. Jeff Burke of Middletown served as the event’s auditor.
According to Kibler, people not affiliated with the Town of Boyce were selected as judges to help ensure the contest was fair.
Prize money for the contest came from a donation made to the town. No tax money was used, Kibler emphasized.
Plans are for the contest to be an annual event, he said.
“It’s a good way to bring the town together,” he said.
