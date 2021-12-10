BOYCE — As duties transition among individual Boyce Town Council members, let's do a roll call for last Tuesday night's meeting.
Zack Hudson was present. He's gone from being a regular council member to mayor, having been elected by voters on Nov. 2.
New mayors and council members usually take office in January following a November election.
However, Hudson assumed his new role immediately because the mayor's race on Nov. 2 was a special election, according to Town Manager David Winsatt.
Former mayor Richard Kibler resigned in August amid plans to move out of town. Hudson now will fill the remainder of Kibler’s term that ends on Dec. 31, 2023.
Hudson presided over the meeting.
Dennis Hall, the former interim mayor, was there, but not in an official capacity. He sat in the audience rather than at the council's desk.
Hall is the longest-serving council member, having first been elected in 2014.
The council appointed Hall to be interim mayor following Kibler’s departure. Hall was interim recorder at the time, having been appointed by the council to that post after the previous recorder, Ruth Hayes, resigned upon moving to Berryville.
Hall said he was willing to serve in both positions temporarily, but he didn’t want either on a permanent basis.
On Nov. 2, Hall was elected to the council as a regular member again. Because he no longer was interim mayor, and his new council term doesn't start until January, Hall wasn't authorized to participate in the meeting as a seated council member, Winsatt said.
In his explanation, Winsatt cited information provided to him by Clarke County General Registrar/Elections Director Barbara Bosserman.
Whitney Maddox was present. Maddox was appointed by the council in September 2020 to temporarily fill a regular seat vacated by Carol Everly, who resigned. When the council appointed Hall as interim mayor, it then appointed Maddox as interim recorder.
Maddox was elected on Nov. 2 to a four-year term as recorder, a role similar to that of a vice mayor. She will assume the post in January.
In the meantime, she was eligible to continue as interim recorder, Winsatt said based on what Bosserman told him. Therefore, at Tuesday night's meeting, she did.
Each of the other three council members — Carol Coffelt, Floyd Hudson and Berkeley Reynolds — was there and participated.
Coffelt was appointed by the council in May to temporarily fill the regular seat that Hall vacated. On Nov. 2, she was elected as a regular council member. Her four-year term will start in January.
Floyd Hudson, who in November 2019 was elected by write-in votes as a regular council member, is not part of any changes occurring.
In September, the council appointed Reynolds to temporarily fill the regular council seat that Maddox gave up to become interim recorder. Reynolds was present Tuesday night for what might — yes, might — have been her last regular meeting.
The council will hold a work session on Dec. 28. Reynolds said she plans to attend and participate.
Winsatt admitted he had to create a large flow chart to keep track of the changes occurring and when.
It's like playing musical chairs, he laughed.
One more change will occur as the council must appoint someone early next year to fill the remainder of the regular council term Zack Hudson relinquished to become mayor. That term will expire at the end of 2023.
Reynolds voiced interest in being appointed.
So did resident Adam Hughes, who watched Tuesday night's meeting from the audience.
"I know nothing about any of this," Hughes said, referring to what a council member does. He said he came to the meeting to learn about the role.
Councilman Floyd Hudson said he came onto the council and that he is still learning.
Upon hearing of Reynolds' interest in remaining on the council, Hughes said it can give Hudson's old seat to her if it desires.
He may attend the upcoming work session to learn more, though, he said.
Floyd Hudson told Hughes that if he isn't chosen to be on the council, he can apply to fill one of several vacancies on the Boyce Planning Commission.
There is time for other Boyce residents to voice interest in the council seat.
In a town of only about 600 residents, it's been somewhat hard to find people willing to fill council and commission vacancies, Floyd Hudson attested.
"The council is always excited when anyone shows interest," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.