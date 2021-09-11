BOYCE — Here’s an opportunity to give Boyce Town Council advice on a money matter.
At 7 p.m. Oct. 5, the council will consider amending the current fiscal year’s budget to include American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds being received. A public hearing will be held to get input from residents regarding how the money should be spent.
The hearing will be held in the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company’s social hall on Greenway Avenue as part of the council’s regular monthly meeting.
ARPA funds are intended to compensate localities for hardships they’ve suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic fallout.
Boyce will receive $108,832.50 this current fiscal year, plus an equal amount during the next one, for a total of $217,665, according to Town Manager David Winsatt.
Local officials were told earlier this year to expect an ARPA allocation of $569,834 to come Boyce’s way. They later were notified by the feds, as The Winchester Star reported in July, the town would receive only $97,665. The reduction was due to a cap being placed on allocations to smaller localities. They could receive amounts equaling no more than 75% of their operating budgets for fiscal 2020, which ended June 30.
Winsatt said officials have since learned Boyce’s stimulus funds would increase as a result of a capital improvements plan having been developed.
The current year’s allocation must be put toward expenses directly related to COVID-19 and/or stormwater improvements, Winsatt said. Next year’s allocation can be used for other types of infrastructure improvements, he said.
As to specific uses, “it’s all up for discussion,” he Winsatt.
It’s important for residents to participate in the discussion, he said, because “different people look at things in different ways.”
The town may have needs that officials don’t yet realize but residents have noticed, he added.
In other council matters:
Bids are being sought from contractors for snow removal on streets during the coming winter. Winsatt said the previous contractor is no longer interested in providing the service.
Delinquent tax notices are to be mailed to residents by the end of September.
The town’s next newsletter was emailed to residents earlier this week. Residents whose email addresses the town doesn’t have will receive a copy by mail around Sept. 14, Winsatt said.
