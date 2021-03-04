BOYCE — David Clarke has been hired as Boyce's new code enforcement officer.
Clarke started his job on Monday. Boyce Town Council welcomed him during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night.
"I want to help keep Boyce looking good," Clarke said in brief remarks.
"We're excited to have you," said Councilwoman Whitney Maddox.
Clarke indicated he recognizes the coincidence of his name, including the "e" on the end.
Boyce is a town of approximately 600 residents in Clarke County.
Code enforcement officer is one of Boyce's three municipal positions, each of which is part-time. Town manager and treasurer are the others. Each employee works just a few hours every week.
Among the code enforcement officer’s duties are enforcing local zoning and subdivision ordinances, including rules regarding inoperative vehicles and unsightly property appearances. When necessary, the officer takes the matters before a magistrate and/or the courts.
The officer has no law-enforcement authority, such as being able to carry a weapon or arrest people. The Clarke County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police are responsible for law-enforcement in Boyce.
Town Manager David Winsatt said Clarke gained experience with municipal issues during previous service elsewhere as a town council member.
Clarke succeeds Carlos Nunes, who resigned as code enforcement officer last summer.
Clarke's salary information wasn't immediately available.
In another matter, Recorder Ruth Hayes told the council she will submit her resignation by April 30. She previously announced her intention to resign because she is moving to Berryville, where she is buying a house.
Councilman Floyd Hudson congratulated her.
The position of recorder is similar to that of a vice mayor.
Now retired, Hayes first was elected to the council in 2013. Halfway through her first four-year term, the council appointed Hayes recorder in June 2016 after former recorder Tamara Myer resigned. Voters then elected Hayes recorder in a special election the following November and again in 2017.
Hayes also has served as the town's part-time manager.
The council also:
• Heard from Lee Coffelt, chief of the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company. He said the company, which also provides rescue services, responded to eight emergencies in February.
One of those incidents was a heating-air conditioning problem that caused a fire at a home, Coffelt said.
Another involved carbon monoxide being detected inside a house. Coffelt said a resident was overcome by the toxic gas and transported for medical treatment.
• Heard from Bev McKay, the White Post District representative on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors. He mentioned that the county's Monument Committee will meet at 6:30 tonight in the Clarke County High School auditorium.
During the meeting, the committee will listen to public opinions on what should happen to a Confederate monument in front of the Clarke County Courthouse on North Church Street in Berryville.
McKay also is the supervisors' vice chairman. Boyce is within his district.
