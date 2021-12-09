BOYCE — With winter quickly approaching, Boyce Town Council has finally chosen a contractor to remove snow and ice from local streets.
A Winchester firm, A Cut Above Landscaping & Lawn Care LLC, was hired in a unanimous vote Tuesday night.
The firm will be paid $145 per hour for its services plus $275 per ton for salt.
For several months, the council struggled to get more than one bid. Council members wanted to be able to review at least several proposals to try and ensure the town got the best deal possible.
Three proposals ultimately were received. One bidder, Lawn Care Services of Martinsburg, West Virginia, requested $125 per hour and $295 per ton of salt. Another, S & W Excavating LLC of Winchester, asked for $350 — plus another $100 for salt — each time it’s called out, their proposals show.
S & W recently has provided the service to the town. But Town Manager David Winsatt said he could find no evidence that the town had a contract with the firm.
The town’s budget for the current fiscal year, which runs through next June, contains $3,000 to cover snow removal expenses.
Boyce, population about 600 and covering an area of less than a half square mile, only has a few streets to plow.
The contract calls for East and West Sharon Drive, Church Lane, East and West Crescent Street, Huntington Lane, Whiting Avenue, Virginia Avenue, Saratoga Avenue and Howard’s Lane to be plowed, along with the side road from Mt. Zion Baptist Church to the corporate limits along Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340). The town owns those streets and has the responsibility for maintaining them.
Greenway Avenue, East and West Main Street (Route 723) and Old Chapel Avenue (Route 617) are designated state roads. Therefore, the Virginia Department of Transportation is responsible for removing snow and ice from them.
Plowing will occur only if at least three inches of snow has accumulated on streets, the contract shows. Winsatt must call or text the firm after he uses the measuring stick, basically.
Winsatt and council members questioned whether the operator of the Martinsburg firm, despite submitting the lowest bid, would always be able to come and plow when called. They noted the distance between Boyce and Martinsburg.
Under the contract, snowplows must not get any closer than 12 inches from buildings, vehicles, garage doors, hard landscaping, stairs and fences. If vehicles or other obstacles get in the way of plows, the contractor is to remove snow around them as best as it can.
The contractor must maintain at least $1 million in general liability insurance coverage.
Winsatt will be responsible for determining when salt should be applied to surfaces.
The contract will expire on June 30, 2022.
In another street-related matter, two speed bumps have been installed along Whiting Avenue. Officials have said the narrow avenue, which recently was made one-way, is prone to speeding vehicles.
The bumps haven’t yet been painted to make them easily visible to motorists.
However, “they’re not hard on your car,” said Councilwoman Carol Coffelt, who has driven over them.
They’re large enough to “do what they’re intended to do” — slow traffic, added Councilman Floyd Hudson.
