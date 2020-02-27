BOYCE — Wednesday was a special day for Boyce’s post office, one that many branches of the U.S. Postal Service never experience.
It was Feb. 26, 2020. That’s 2-26-20 numerically. Boyce’s ZIP code is also 22620.
“I figured we needed to have a celebration,” said Donna Richardson, postmaster in the Clarke County town of roughly 600 people.
Cake and other refreshments were served on “Date Day.” But the main attraction was a commemorative postmark visitors were eager to have affixed to their outgoing mail.
Designed by rural mail carrier Alex Lecrone, the postmark featured a Postal Service delivery van with the numerical date blazoned on its left side. Beside the van was an oval noting the occasion, the date and the ZIP code.
“It’s very cool-looking,” said Boyce resident Sue White.
Terri Catlett, the Millwood District representative on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, called it “a little hometown touch” for mail that usually all looks the same.
“It’s awesome. I’m so excited,” said Carol Coffelt. She mentioned that she planned to place a love letter to her new husband, Boyce Volunteer Fire Company Chief Lee Coffelt, in her postmarked envelope.
People who had no mail to send on Wednesday brought empty, stamped envelopes to have postmarked for future use. They also were able to place a stamp on the back of a commemorative postcard, which featured a photo of a dog riding in a mail basket, and have Richardson affix the postmark to the back.
Under Postal Service rules, she could only postmark items that were stamped.
“Most people are just getting them as souvenirs to keep,” Richardson said of their postmarked stationery.
Some visitors intended to share their mementos, though.
Holding up her handful of envelopes, White said, “I’ve brought extras to frame and send to people.”
The celebration continued all day. Richardson estimated that she had postmarked mail or stationery for about 50 people by early afternoon.
As she spoke, the post office’s lobby was full of people waiting for a postmark, and a steady stream of visitors was filing through the front door.
Richardson said that based on their ZIP codes, post offices elsewhere could hold similar celebrations once every century.
However, “since we didn’t have ZIP codes until the 1960s, this is the first time it’s happened here,” she noted.
Some cities’ and towns’ ZIP codes would preclude them from having Date Days. For instance, Martinsville has the ZIP code 24112. Because no February has 41 days, that city in southern Virginia would not have been able to have such an observance in 2012 or any other year.
Coffelt was just glad that Boyce was able to have one.
“It’s a fabulous idea,” she said. “I can’t wait until the next 100 years so we can do it again.”
