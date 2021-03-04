BOYCE — Town Council has rescheduled two public hearings on proposed measures intended to discourage speeding along local routes.
One would make Whiting Avenue a one-way street. The other would impose an additional $200 fine — beyond any levied by the Clarke County Sheriff's Office or Virginia State Police (VSP) — for speeding along North and South Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340).
The hearings now will be held at 7 p.m. April 6 at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company social hall on Greenway Avenue.
Originally scheduled for Tuesday night's council meeting, the hearings were postponed because official public notices couldn't be published in time to meet state requirements, Town Manager David Winsatt said.
Town officials say speeding is a problem in Boyce, population about 600. They maintain, however, that with an annual budget of only about $140,000, the town can't afford to hire a police officer to patrol streets.
Sheriff's deputies only can stop vehicles along Greenway, Main Street and Old Chapel Avenue because they are state-maintained roads, Councilman Floyd Hudson mentioned based on information he obtained from Chief Deputy Travis Sumption.
The town maintains other routes within its boundaries.
Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper recently told The Winchester Star he will position a portable speed monitoring trailer in Boyce sometimes to discourage speeding.
Deputies passing through Boyce will stop any speeding drivers they see, Roper said. Yet the sheriff’s office doesn’t have enough deputies, he said, to assign any to patrol the town regularly, he said.
VSP officials have made similar comments.
State code generally allows police to fine speeders $6-$8 for each mile per hour they exceed speed limits. An extra $100 fine can be imposed on drivers traveling 81-86 mph on highways with speed limits up to 65 mph. Speeding above 86 mph is considered reckless driving, which is a criminal offense.
Tuesday night, the council appointed Councilman Zack Hudson as temporary chairman of the Boyce Planning Commission.
Zack Hudson, the council's liaison to the panel, will serve in that capacity until three new commission members can be appointed. The commission then will select a chairman to serve on a permanent basis.
Mayor Richard Kibler said Zack Hudson's temporary assignment is "well-deserved."
"We'll see," chuckled Zack Hudson, who was elected to the council in November 2019.
Three commission members — including Dennis Utterback, its former chairman — resigned after the council criticized the panel during a previous meeting. Council members expressed unhappiness with the commission’s lack of progress in developing a capital improvements plan and revising Boyce's zoning ordinance.
Linnea Michaels Godwin and Elizabeth McCorkle currently are serving on the commission alongside Zack Hudson. He said they are trying to "get things moving again."
