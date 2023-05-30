BERRYVILLE — After nine years in the position, Chuck Bishop is retiring as superintendent of the Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) effective June 30.
During a special meeting Monday night, the School Board accepted Bishop's resignation in a unanimous vote. It then voted — also unanimously — to hire Assistant Superintendent Rick Catlett as the new superintendent effective July 1.
The votes were taken in open session after the board met privately for about 15 minutes to discuss personnel matters.
In retiring from Clarke County, Bishop also is retiring from Virginia's public school system after 32 years, having worked in five local school divisions.
But he isn't quitting the education profession yet.
Bishop told The Winchester Star after the meeting that he's been hired as school superintendent in neighboring Jefferson County, West Virginia, effective July 1.
He indicated he's ready for a change.
"I contemplated retirement" altogether, Bishop said, but he realized he wasn't ready for it. He then learned about the Jefferson County opening.
"It's a new opportunity," he said. "I like a new challenge."
Catlett is a 34-year CCPS veteran, having started his career as a teacher at Johnson-Williams Middle School and gradually accepted more and more leadership roles.
His promotion to superintendent "will bring a level of continuity to the school district," said board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith.
Bishop congratulated the board for its decision to name Catlett his successor. He noted that he and Catlett have worked together on many things.
"This is not the passing of the baton to Rick," said Bishop. "He's been carrying the baton with me."
More coverage of Bishop's retirement and Catlett being hired as the new superintendent will appear on this website on Wednesday and in The Winchester Star on Thursday.
