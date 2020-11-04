BERRYVILLE — Matthew Bass will continue representing the Berryville District on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
Unofficial results from Tuesday's election show Bass received 962 votes, representing 64.09% of the votes cast by district residents. His challenger, Mark Griffin, received 529 votes, representing 35.24% of the votes cast in the race.
Bass, a lawyer, ran as an independent. Earlier this year, the supervisors appointed him to temporarily fill the seat vacated by Mary L.C. Daniel.
Daniel was elected to a second four-year term last November. In the spring, she resigned after the General Assembly appointed her as a general district court judge for the 26th Judicial District.
Bass, 37, will serve as supervisor through the remainder of Daniel's unexpired term, which will end on Dec. 31, 2023.
Griffin, 62, is a real estate agent in Reston and a Republican. He was nominated by the Clarke County Republican Committee as its candidate in the race, although board of supervisors seats are nonpartisan.
Ten write-in votes were cast in the supervisors race.
Also in Tuesday's election, April Wilkerson was elected Clarke County's circuit court clerk. The only official candidate in the race, Wilkerson garnered 7,818 votes, representing 98.86% of the votes cast by those who went to the polls countywide. Ninety write-in votes were cast in the clerk's race, unofficial results show.
Wilkerson, 55, has worked in the clerk's office for 23 years and had served as chief deputy clerk since 2001. Earlier this year, she was appointed interim circuit court clerk after Helen Butts, who held the job since 1996, retired after working in the clerk's office for 57 years.
A Republican, Wilkerson will serve the remainder of Butts' unexpired term, which also will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
The election results will not be declared official until after the Clarke County Electoral Board finishes conducting a canvass. That will start today. County elections officials on Tuesday night were unsure how long it will take them to complete the canvass.
Read this website and The Winchester Star's print edition on Thursday for more information regarding Clarke County's election results.
