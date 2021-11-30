WINCHESTER — City Council member Judy McKiernan, who was elected to represent Winchester's Ward 4 on Nov. 6, 2018, died unexpectedly Monday night after reportedly suffering a heart attack at the home she shared with her husband.
The 58-year-old was director of student services for Winchester Public Schools. The school system informed staff of McKiernan's death prior to the opening of schools on Tuesday morning.
For more on this breaking news story, see Wednesday's edition of The Winchester Star.
