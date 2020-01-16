Winchester City Manager Eden E. Freeman has submitted her resignation to accept a position as Deputy City Manager for the City of Greenville, South Carolina, in order to be geographically closer to her aging parents. Her last day with the City of Winchester will be March 16, and she will begin her service at the City of Greenville on March 23.
She started her job in Winchester on July 21, 2014.
For more, see Friday's Winchester Star.
(1) comment
Good riddance after the stunt she pulled with the Fire Chief.
