BERRYVILLE — Students in Clarke County's middle and high schools will return to classes part-time on Nov. 16 under a plan approved by the county's school board Monday night.
Under the plan, students will have eight class periods. They will be divided into two groups, with each group attending periods 1-4 on one day and periods 5-8 on another day.
Also two days a week, they will participate in synchronous learning activities online. On Friday, they will work in small groups during the morning and asynchronously or with peers during the afternoon.
Classes will be 90-minute-long blocks, the plan shows.
Based on public sentiments and the low number of COVID-19 cases in Clarke County, as compared to other area localities, "it's time to give an all-out try to go back to school" for middle and high students, said school board member Chip Schutte.
Middle and high students in the county are currently taking their classes online as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
This story was too late to make Tuesday's print edition. The Star will post a full story Tuesday online and in Wednesday's print edition.
