BERRYVILLE — In a 4-1 vote Wednesday night, the Clarke County School Board approved a hybrid plan of both classroom and online learning for the start of the 2020-21 academic year.
The board voted unanimously, however, to postpone the start of the year until Sept. 8 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The original start date was Aug. 31.
Board members decided on the hybrid plan after consulting with Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District. Greene told them that based on what health experts so far have observed, the coronavirus seems to hit adults harder than it does children and teenagers.
"Closing the schools really doesn't help" in terms of preventing young people from contracting COVID-19, Greene said.
Under the hybrid plan, half of the school division's approximately 1,800 students will attend classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, and the other half will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students will do online lessons on the weekdays when they are not in classes.
Still, parents will be able to choose for their children to be taught entirely online in a "virtual academy."
When asked by board member Zara Ryan, division Superintendent Chuck Bishop said he prefers the hybrid plan over lessons resuming online only.
"It gives parents a choice," Bishop said. He added that parents continue to sign their children up for community-based organized sports and activities, so "they understand the risk" of their children being exposed to the virus through socialization.
Board member Chip Schutte voted against the hybrid plan, citing data showing that COVID-19 cases are on the rise nationwide.
Postponing the start of the school year will give teachers and administrators more time to prepare for it, officials said.
"Every day of planning (made available) would be helpful," Bishop said, such as in being able to work with students and parents to accommodate unique needs and providing time for personal protective equipment to arrive from manufacturers.
The votes were taken about 10 p.m. Wednesday, 3½ hours after the board meeting started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.