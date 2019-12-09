GORE — A westbound driver, who police said tried to pass a tractor-trailer in the 1900 block of Carpers Pike in Frederick County, was killed when she collided head-on with an eastbound box truck about 2:20 p.m. today.
The woman, who hasn't been identified, was driving a green four-door sedan.
"The green vehicle attempted to pass the tractor-trailer on the double yellow line," said Lt. Warren Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division Commander
He said the woman died on impact and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The box truck driver was not injured.
Read Tuesday's Winchester Star for more information.
(1) comment
Prayers to the trucks driver and family's of both drivers. May she Rest In Peace.
