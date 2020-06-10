Shenandoah University's Board of Trustees voted unanimously today to remove the name of Harry F. Byrd Jr. from its School of Business over Byrd's support of school segregation in the 1950s in Virginia. The decision is effective immediately.
"This decision today about the business school is reflective of our commitment to continuing efforts toward racial justice and equality for all," Board of Trustees Chairman Rob Frogale said in a university news release.
Byrd, a Winchester native, served in the state Senate from 1948-65 and the U.S. Senate from 1965-83.
The university's business school was named for him in 1984. He went on to become a distinguished lecturer at SU, the release stated.
A virtual forum was held earlier today titled "Past, Present & Future: An Open Forum on the Naming of the Harry F. Byrd Jr. School of Business." Numerous SU students, staff, alumni and others participated to express their opinions on the business school's name.
The forum followed more than 2,500 people signing a petition to remove Byrd's name from the business school. The petition was started by a master's of business administration student at the university.
This is stupid. SJW people - and losers who live with their mommy at home and complain. Such as Nuri guy - a guy that has verbally assaulted women - and for some reason, has a fondness for children.
I'm waiting for all references to Thomas Jefferson to be removed from anything to do with the University of Virginia now.
Kinda missing the point of all of this, aren't you?
Explains why you troll under an assumed name.
Ah, Nuri. Loser.
This is fantastic news, way to go Shenandoah University!!!
yay!
Why Yay? you like revisionist history? Hmmm. You must hate history and life.
