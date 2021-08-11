A jury needed just over 90 minutes today to find Quadell Alik Grimes, 30, of Hagerstown, Maryland, guilty of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony in the shooting of Winchester resident Kevin Michael Riley last October. The 29-year-old Riley was shot in the parking lot outside Okinawa Restaurant by the 30-year-old Grimes.
Read Thursday's Winchester Star for the full story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.