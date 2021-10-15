Two men are in custody after several gunshots were fired outside a home in the 200 block of South Kent Street shortly after noon today.
Winchester Police Department Lt. Frank Myrtle said no one was injured in the shooting. He said the suspect is one of the men who has been detained. He was taken into custody outside a house in the 100 block of East Leicester Street around 12:20 p.m. A second man was handcuffed about 10 minutes later outside the house.
A neighbor said she saw a man arguing with another resident outside the South Kent Street home, then pull out a gun and start firing. She said the home's resident told the man, who was walking down the street with a woman, to leave her alone. The shooting suspect reportedly left, then came back and began shooting.
