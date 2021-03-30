WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man who choked, attempted to drown and then stabbed a woman before bludgeoning her to death faces up to 50 years imprisonment.
In a plea bargain in Frederick County Circuit Court today, Larry Lee Mullenax III pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Sarah Michelle Curran, who was killed at a homeless encampment off Baker Lane and Fort Collier Road on July 16. Andrew M. Robbins, deputy commonwealth attorney, told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV that Mullenax and Clara Ann Perdue then put Curran in a sleeping bag, wrapped her in a tent and hid her body.
The three had been living in the encampment. Robbins said Perdue told police the killing occurred after Curran and Mullenax argued. Perdue didn't say what the fight was over, but police said Mullenax and Perdue had discussed "getting rid of" Curran weeks before she was slain
After a friend reported Curran missing, police found her body on July 23. Robbins said an autopsy determined the cause of Curran's death was a blow to the head with a rock.
The 22-year-old Curran, who had Asperger’s syndrome, competed in the Special Olympics and graduated from Handley High School. Her mother told The Star that Mullenax had been abusive to her daughter.
Sentencing for the 26-year-old Mullenax hasn't been scheduled, but Eldridge said the plea agreement caps his sentence at 50 years.
The 37-year-old Perdue was charged with concealment of a body. Last week, she was ruled mentally unfit to stand trial and was sent to a mental hospital to attempt to restore her ability to be tried.
