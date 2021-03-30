Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Rain. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.