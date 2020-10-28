WINCHESTER — A man was fatally shot in the parking lot outside of the Five Guys and the Okinawa Hibachi Japanese restaurants in the 500 block of Adams Drive about 8:55 p.m. Wednesday.
Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan said Kevin Michael Riley, 29, of the 500 block of South Kent Street, was pronounced dead at Winchester Medical Center shortly after being shot. Behan said late Wednesday night that the shooter remained at large. She said police were collecting evidence at the scene, interviewing witnesses and trying to locate the people who fled the scene in three cars. "It's in its initial stages," Behan said of the investigation.
A man and a woman, who The Winchester Star aren't identifying because the shooter remained at large, said they heard one shot, saw three cars speed out of the parking lot and then saw Riley collapse.
The witnesses said Riley had a chest wound and was leaning against a pillar on the sidewalk between the restaurants facing out toward Adams Drive when he collapsed on his stomach. They said two men who were with Riley tried to help him. After an Okinawa employee ran out of the restaurant with towels, the woman said she told the men to roll Riley over and apply direct pressure to his wound.
"His face was covered with blood," the woman said. "His eyes were open and he was breathing a little bit, but he was definitely not fully aware of what was going on."
The witnesses described the cars as all being four-door vehicles. One was white, possibly a Chevrolet. The second was dark blue or dark gray. The third was silver, possibly a Nissan Altima. At least one of the cars cut through the Walmart parking lot.
The male witness, who said he served in the military and is familiar with guns, said the gunshot sounded like it came from a small caliber pistol.
"To me, it sounded like a firecracker, a very loud firecracker," he said. "A large caliber gun when it fires, you're going to hear an echo."
Shortly after the shooting, police hung crime scene tape around the parking lot. Inside the tape was a young couple with a small boy parked in a Chevrolet SUV outside Five Guys. They wouldn't comment. Employees at Five Guys and the owner of Okinawa said they didn't see the shooting or hear the gunshot.
Riley is the second homicide victim in Winchester this year. Lorenzo Coles Wheeler, 30, was found shot outside 312 N. Kent St. on June 30. The shooter in the Wheeler killing remains at large.
