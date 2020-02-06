BERRYVILLE — With a jury unable to reach a verdict after 19 hours of hours of deliberations in the murder trial of Blake Anthony Munk, he took a plea bargain today that will cost him up to 20 years of his freedom, but spare him a potential life sentence.
Munk pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as well as multiple abduction and robbery charges. He received a 110-year sentence with 90 years suspended.
On Wednesday after the jury was dismissed for the night from Clarke County Circuit Court, Munk proclaimed his innocence and vowed not to accept a plea agreement, but today a contrite Munk admitted to taking part in the drug-related robbery and killing of 48-year-old William Todd Anderson in Anderson's Clarke County home on March 26, 2017.
"I just really, really am sorry," said Munk, who apologized specifically to Anderson's 18-year-old daughter Kamryn Anderson who sat in the courtroom with her mother Pamela Anderson and Eric Anderson, William Anderson's younger brother.
Munk, 33, of Baltimore, was one of six people charged in the crime. In November, a jury recommended a life sentence for Munk's friend Michael Ivory Curry after convicting him of first-degree murder. The 33-year-old Curry of Summit Point, W.Va., struck Anderson in the head with the butt of a semi-automatic rifle causing his death a few hours later. He's scheduled to be sentenced on March 2. To avoid prejudicing them, jurors in Munk's case weren't told that about the Curry conviction.
The Curry jury needed just 90 minutes to reach a verdict, but the four-man, eight-woman Munk jury, whose ages ranged from about 25 to 65, appeared to be conflicted over whether to find Munk guilty of first-degree murder, according to notes sent to Judge Alexander Iden by the jury foreperson.
The long deliberations were due to the complicated evidence in the case and doubt about the credibility of the witnesses who implicated Munk. "A lot of Swiss cheese" is how one juror described it to The Winchester Star after the verdict.
Read Friday's Winchester Star for the full story.
