A pilot survived after crash landing in a field off Back Mountain Road near the Fishel Road intersection about 2:30 p.m. today.
State police said the man was conscious and alert after the crash and was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center.
About an hour after the crash the small, four-seat plane could be seen lying upside down near a tree line.
State police said FAA investigators were en route.
See Thursday's Winchester Star for more information.
