THE WOMAN HAS BEEN LOCATED.
The Virginia State Police issued a senior alert on behalf of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office at 1 p.m. today for Ming Shu Lu, a 69-year-old woman who was last seen on at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Berkshire Circle in the county.
She is described as 5 feet tall, 104 pounds, with brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair. She is of Asian descent. She was possibly wearing blue pants, blue shirt, light blue jacket and black and gray tennis shoes. She is possibly wearing eyeglasses. She may be on foot, with no known vehicle driven. She is missing her two front teeth.
She suffers from cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 540-662-6162 or go to Twitter.com/VSPalerts.
